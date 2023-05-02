Grab PS5’s Free PS Plus Collection Games Before They Expire

Here’s a timely reminder for PS5 players who have yet to claim the free PS Plus Collection to do so before Tuesday, May 9. The PS Plus Collection offers 19 hit PS4 games to PS5 players who are signed up to any tier of PS Plus. Those who redeem the games will be able to keep them forever. PS4 players are not eligible for the offer.

How to redeem all 19 games in PS Plus Collection

The collection originally offered 20 games, but Persona 5 was removed from the list. The following games are still up for grabs:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

Head over to the PlayStation Store on your PS5, go to Collections, scroll down to PS Plus Collection, hit View All, then redeem the games you want to keep.

If you’ve previously purchased any of the aforementioned games on disc before and wish to own them again, you’ll need to delete all associated data and licenses in order to redeem them again.