PS VR2 PC Support Currently Being Tested by Sony

Sony has teased that it is beginning to look into allowing PlayStation VR2 owners to access games on the PC, potentially bridging the gap between the formerly exclusive device and PC.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog detailing some of the games coming to the PS VR2 this year, Sony teased that they were working on PC support for the headset.

While Sony didn’t confirm much, it did say it hopes to have things up and running at some point this year.

“We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5,” reads the post. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Prior to this update, Sony had kept their virtual reality device anchored to the PlayStation console family, though fans have been trying to get the latest VR system to work on PC since its launch. It’s unclear exactly what a PS VR2-to-PC connection would allow, however, so fans will have to wait for a more detailed update from Sony to get some answers.