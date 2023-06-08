EA Sports College Football Boycott Encouraged Over Low Pay Allegations

Players are being encouraged to boycott the upcoming EA Sports College Football game over allegations of low pay for the athletes whose likenesses will be used. EA has offered a cash pool to compensate the athletes, but the College Football Players Association claims the publisher is “exploiting” them.

Back in May, EA signed a licensing deal with OneTeam Partners that offered a $5 million compensation pool to athletes featured in EA Sports College Football. With around 10,000 players included in the deal, this works out at $500 per person regardless of their position on the team. According to Sportico, this fee doesn’t allow for any royalties, nor can players negotiate for additional payment.

The agreement is the first of its kind for college football games. Previous rules had meant athletes couldn’t be compensated for their appearance in the NCAA Football games, but these rules were changed in 2019. At the time the deal was announced, opinions on its value were mixed, but now it’s clear the College Football Players Association is unhappy.

Players are being urged to reject the deal and boycott EA Sports College Football in the hope that EA reconsiders its offer. College Football Players Association vice president Justin Falcinelli explained to On3 why they’re doing this:

All current players should boycott this deal. It is an opt-in deal, and they should not opt into it. It is just a ridiculously low amount of money. Given the context and the hype that surrounds this game. When we first heard the number, we’re like, ‘Alright, that sounds low. Let’s go figure out if it is low.’ And started talking to guys, talked to some of my friends, some guys who are still playing in the NFL. ‘So, what are NFL players getting paid for Madden?’ And the numbers we were given were from 2019, it was disclosed that they got, I think, about $17,000. And then a current NFL player told us that he got a check for $28,000 this year for Madden. Justin Falcinelli

Back in 2016, NCAA athlete Ed O’Bannon filed a lawsuit against EA and the NCAA over the use of player images and likenesses for commercial purposes. EA settled out of court for $40 million but ended their contract with the NCAA. By the time players opted into that agreement, they received compensation of roughly $1,200 each. At the time of writing, nobody had mentioned what they would feel would be a more realistic figure for compensation for the 2024 game, but a similar figure to that received by Madden players is not likely.