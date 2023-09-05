EA Sports WRC Release Date Set, First Details Revealed

EA Sports has unveiled EA Sports WRC, a new title developed by the team behind the DiRT Rally series. The game is set is set to release next year.

When does EA Sports WRC come out?

EA Sports WRC will release on November 3, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is described as “the first truly next-generation rally game,” and is developed by Codemasters, the same team behind the critically acclaimed DiRT Rally series.

According to EA Sports, WRC will feature longer, more detailed stages than any past title, and 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations. It will also feature 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles, and 68 rally cars spanning 60 years of the sport.

EA Sports notes it has worked with various official WRC teams and manufacturers — including Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai — to deliver one of the most realistic games possible.

“EA Sports WRC is the purest form of motorsport where every stage is a fight against the clock, the terrain, and yourself,” said Ross Gowing, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “This is the rally game we’ve always wanted to make, combining our studio’s deep knowledge and expertise with the power of the official WRC license representing the pinnacle of rally motorsport. The game’s new engine has enabled us to push rally to the edge of what’s deemed possible, and the additional features, including Builder and Moments, give players even more ways to interact with the sport they love.”

EA Sports WRC will feature a new Dynamic Handling System that refines Codemasters’ original model and aims to deliver “the most realistic off-road experience to date.” The game is currently available to pre-order, with those who buy the game early getting three days of early access beginning on October 31, 2023. It comes stocked with five VIP passes, which will contain additional post-launch content, vanity packs, and more.

The last DiRT Rally game from Codemasters, Dirt 5, released in 2020. It was their final game as a publisher before the company was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2021.