PS5 Getting EA Sports FC 24 Console Bundle, Leaker Reveals

Known leaker Billbil-kun has revealed a PS5 EA Sports FC 24 bundle ahead of an official announcement from Sony. SIE is set to continue its collaboration with Electronic Arts over its soccer games despite the latter losing the FIFA license.

PS5 EA Sports FC 24 bundle contents revealed

According to the leak, EA Sports FC 24 will be bundled with both the PS5 disc and digital editions. Regardless of the edition, the bundle will reportedly include a download code for the game as opposed to a disc, as we’ve come to expect from PS5 bundles. Also included in the package is Ultimate Team content: one Rare Gold Players Pack and three iconic players on loan for five matches.

As far as the bundle price is concerned, Billbil-kun is only able to reveal European prices: €619.99 for the disc edition and €519.99 for the digital edition. We expect the bundle to release in the U.K. as well. A U.S. release has not been confirmed.

The aforementioned bundles will reportedly release on September 29, coinciding with the launch of the game.

Take all reports with a grain of salt but given Billbil-kun’s history, it’s safe to assume that this leak is accurate.