NHL 24 Trailer Previews World of Chel Changes, Battle Pass

Following the reveal of NHL 24 last week, EA Sports has released another video on the upcoming game, including various changes set to arrive in the World of Chel mode.

What’s new in NHL 24’s World of Chel?

The latest video for NHL 24, which will come out on October 6, 2023 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, details some of the biggest features coming to World of Chel.

For those unaware, World of Chel is one of the NHL franchise’s largest modes, and allows players to create their own custom skater and play with friends in a variety of modes, including 3v3 and 6v6 games. This year, full cross-play has finally landed in NHL 24, including across all World of Chel modes.

Perhaps the biggest change to the World of Chel mode is a streamlined user experience, making navigating the game mode significantly easier. New matchmaking settings have also been added into the game, allowing players to join games with or without friends and choose whether or not to play with CPU teammates if you simply want to drop into a game for fun.

The World of Chel Hockey League structure has also been changed, to mirror the real-life NHL playoff structure. According to EA Sports, this should eliminate the need to play as many games as was previously required in order to earn bigger rewards.

Player editing and NHL 24’s “Creation Zone” has also been tweaked, allowing players to easily customize and add gear to their player. Similar to that of Madden NFL 24, EA Sports is also introducing a Battle Pass for the online modes of NHL 24.

Each Battle Pass includes a free and premium tier, but players will get the premium Battle Pass for free during the first season. As it is in other games, the Battle Pass will feature a variety of new cosmetic items, as well as animations to use in-game.

Finally, EA Sports detailed the inclusion of a “World of Chel Store,” an in-game marketplace that allows players to buy different vanity items for in-game coins. In a surprising twist, EA Sports also revealed that “most items” available to buy will also carry over to NHL 25, meaning players won’t have to buy the same items over and over again.