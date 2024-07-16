EA Sports College Football 25 Server Issues Cause Early Access Chaos

EA Sports College Football 25 has been hit with server issues after launching in early access today. The early access period should be available for players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game, but many have taken to social media to report that they can’t get into many of the game’s modes as the servers are too full.

Reports of server issues have been shared to social media, where players are expressing frustration with their inability to access or disconnecting from College Football 25’s early access launch.

As spotted by IGN, Twitter user DJ Dadbaugh reported that the server issues were affecting all of the modes that he tried playing, including Dynasty, Ultimate Team, and Road to the College Football Playoff. Another Twitter user, Robs World, posted a screenshot of an error message that simply read, “Attention. It’s a full house in here. Give us some time to make some room.”

Man I sure wish I could play #NCAA25 without EA’s fragile servers dying on schedule.



We get it. It’s popular.



But @EA knows it’s popular too. You saw the sales numbers. No excuse to not be ready. pic.twitter.com/uzuPebr7Ny — Robs World (Depressed Braves fan) (@GalacticRebirth) July 15, 2024

EA acknowledged players were having issues accessing Dynasty mode online but told players to disconnect their PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles from the internet so they can play the mode offline in the meantime. Things were complicated when attempts to sign into an EA Account to access Dynasty save files resulted in incorrect data being retrieved. At the time of writing, some players were still having issues connecting to Dynasty online although reports of server issues are decreasing.

Other players on Xbox were receiving “You’re too early” errors that prevented them from even loading up the game. EA reported this error was solely affecting Xbox players who preordered the MVP Bundle and that they were working on a fix. No updates on this issue have been provided since.

If the server issues haven’t put you off from trying out the game now, there are still a couple of ways to gain access. EA Play members can access a free 10-hour trial in which all modes should be available for play. Otherwise, the Deluxe Edition of the game can still be preordered before its full release date on July 19. Those who preorder before July 18 will get 4600 College Football Points, a Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team uniform item, an Alma Mater Ultimate Team pack, a Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack, and an Ultimate Alumni player item.