NHL 24 Trailer Teases New Engine, Release Date Set

EA Sports just unveiled the NHL 24 trailer, which revealed the latest entry in the long-running hockey video game series. And it wasn’t just a tease since it came with a release date.

NHL 24 will include two new upgraded systems

NHL 24 will come out on October 6, 2023, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The new trailer for the game features a deep dive into gameplay, as well as some of the modes that will be returning from last year.

Most notably, NHL 24 will feature a brand-new engine — the Exhaust Engine — which is powered by Frostbite and includes new systems to the NHL franchise. These new systems include a goalie fatigue system that affects a team’s goalie’s ability to react to shots as he gets more and more tired. Alongside the goalie fatigue system, NHL 24 will also feature a new Sustained Pressure System, which can help players push the pace on the ice for more offensive opportunities.

The new Exhaust Engine also offers up “a complete revamp of the EA Sports NHL gameplay experience,” according to EA Sports in its press release. This revamp includes tweaks to gameplay that offer up more realistic offensive opportunities and attack zone time.

Fan-favorite game modes like Hockey Ultimate Team, World of Chel, and more will also be back, with Hockey Ultimate Team getting an update that makes it easier for players to track objectives and tasks while playing.

For those looking to play early, EA Sports revealed that EA Play members will get three days of early access, as well as member-only rewards throughout the season.