Take-Two May Have Snagged FIFA Game License After EA Fallout, Insider Suggests

Take-Two Interactive subsidiary 2K Sports might be making FIFA soccer games going forward. This speculation comes from a cryptic tweet by a known insider, who appears to hint that 2K has benefitted from the divorce between FIFA organization and previous game publisher Electronic Arts.

Take-Two previously said it had no plans to discuss FIFA games following EA split

The tweet comes from none other than Twitter user Kurakasis, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks. The tease in question can be seen below.

My favourite FIFA game ❤



2K2, oops, 2002 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/Q0rt7WMMRw — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) February 12, 2024

If what Kurakasis is hinting is true, this won’t come as a surprise considering many expected Take-Two to snap up the license. CEO Strauss Zelnick was quizzed about this by Take-Two shareholders in 2022, in response to which he said that at the time he had no plans to enter discussions regarding FIFA games.

Take-Two has a major sports label in its 2K subsidiary, which covers a wide variety of sports sans soccer. EA moved on without FIFA with its own brand of soccer and Konami has eFootball (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer). It makes sense for 2K to delve into soccer with FIFA. That said, take this with a grain of salt until official confirmation.