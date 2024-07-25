Limited Edition Concord DualSense Wireless Controller Pre-orders Now Open

Sony is releasing a limited edition Concord-themed DualSense wireless PS5 controller, and preorders for the accessory have opened up today. The controller, which will only be available in limited quantities in the US, can be purchased from the PlayStation Direct store and will be released alongside the game itself.

The Concord limited edition DualSense wireless controller will be released on August 23, but only in the US. The black controller features a front design inspired by elements of the Galactic Guide and faster-than-light interstellar travel. The game’s logo is featured on the rear of the controller.

Preorders of the limited edition controller are open now on PlayStation Direct. The PS5 controller will cost players $84.99 and is also compatible with PC, Mac, and mobile devices. As usual, a USB charge cable is not supplied with the controller.

Concord releases on the same date as the controller, but unlike the accessory, the game will be released worldwide. Preorders are available now from the PlayStation Store, although the beta Early Access preorder bonus is no longer applicable. The game’s open beta ended just a few days ago and garnered positive reviews, although there were concerns over its player numbers, especially on PC. PS5 player numbers weren’t available. Despite this, Firesprite Studios thanked everyone who took part in the playtest.

More details have emerged about the game’s post-launch plans too. There will not be a Battle Pass system as the developer wants players to focus on leveling up their characters and completing jobs. There will be free content updates that introduce new Freegunners, maps, and game modes. The finer details of the post-launch roadmap will be revealed very soon.