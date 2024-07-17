Concord Beta Got Positive Reviews But Player Count Causes Concern

PS5 console exclusive Concord has concluded its beta early access, and while it has made a decent first impression, its initial player count has caused some concern. Concord beta early access was open to all PS Plus members and those who pre-ordered the game on the PS5 and PC. Open beta will kick off tomorrow for all players.

Is Concord’s player count during beta early access a sign of trouble?

We’ve been following the chatter surrounding Concord’s beta, and have noticed that a lot of players who were initially skeptical about the game actually enjoyed their experience. However, all those positive impressions were overshadowed by recurring screenshots of SteamDB showing Concord’s player numbers on PC.

As an example, Tech4Gamers pointed out that on the last day of its beta early access, Concord’s concurrent player count fell below 50 on Steam. We don’t have access to PS5 data, but it probably fared better on the console considering early access was open to all PS Plus members irrespective of tier.

It’s worth reiterating that Concord’s open beta will start tomorrow, July 18. Last weekend’s paywalled early access doesn’t necessarily indicate that the game is doomed. We can’t say whether Concord will be able to replicate Helldivers 2‘s success, but we also can’t deny that a $40 game amidst an abundance of similar shooters — many of which are free-to-play — has an uphill battle ahead of it.