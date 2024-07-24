Concord Won’t Have Battle Pass, Reveals Number of Maps & More

Firewalk Studios’ upcoming PvP hero shooter Concord launches next month, and the studio recently shared a short FAQ. Among the new information is that the first-person shooter will not feature a battle pass.

What did Firewalk Studios reveal about Concord?

“No Battle Pass, folks,” the shooter’s Gameplay animation director wrote on Twitter. “You own Concord, Concord doesn’t own you.” He quote tweeted part of the Firewalk Studios FAQ thread, which went into a bit more detail about the decision.

No Battle Pass, folks. You own Concord, Concord doesn't own you. https://t.co/lZ3Zkv2THD — Mark DeRidder (@markderidder) July 24, 2024

“We wanted to focus on making Concord a robust experience on day one, where just playing the game, leveling up your account and characters, and completing jobs yields meaningful rewards,” the studio wrote. Rewards include hundreds of outfits, skins, charms, animations, and other cosmetic items, only a fraction of which were in the beta. Firewalk Studios confirmed that none of these rewards will influence gameplay.

The lack of a battle pass also does not mean Concord will lack content. Firewalk Studios today revealed the game will feature 12 unique maps at launch, up from the five in the beta. The studio intends to add more maps, game modes, and characters in seasonal updates. Developers will also add new cinematics every week, introducing players to each character.

Before you officially board the Northstar next month, we wanted to answer some of your most common questions during the beta! pic.twitter.com/b9VFb2FGXn — Concord (@PlayConcord) July 24, 2024

Concord’s recent beta was not everything that Firewalk Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment may have hoped for. Despite positive reviews, its PC player participation was rather abysmal, dropping below 50 after one day. While we don’t have access to its PS5 player numbers, it’s unlikely it did much better on the console. A redemption arc is always possible, and the game’s $40 price tag might do it some favors. However, Concord won’t last long if it can’t find an audience soon.