Sony Believes Bungie Acquisition Is More Valuable Than Activision’s

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan believes that Sony Interactive Entertainment’s acquisition of Bungie is more valuable than Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We’re still unearthing gems from court documents published in the wake of the Microsoft vs. FTC legal battle, with this latest tidbit being among them.

Bungie split from Microsoft in 2007 and later from Activision in 2019

Ryan’s comments were made to investors at American financial services multinational Fidelity. The Q&A was held in 2022, and parts of it were previously redacted. Nevertheless, Ryan was quizzed about the elephant in the room: Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in response to which he said that he believes Sony can get more out of its acquisition of Bungie.

“When you look at the $69 billion for Activision compared to $3.6 billion for Bungie, we believe that Bungie can give us way more than a $69 billion acquisition of Activision,” Ryan said. “And that’s before considering the relative value of that particular transaction.”

Microsoft’s internal documents previously revealed that despite its split with Bungie in 2007, the company was keen on reacquiring the Halo developer. The studio later signed a Destiny publishing deal with Activision, only to end up splitting from the company ahead of time.