Sony Buys Firewalk Studios to Expand First-Party PlayStation Development

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its acquisition of Firewalk Studios, a subsidiary of ProbablyMonsters Inc. This talented studio has been developing an original AAA multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. Firewalk Studios will collaborate with top-notch development teams like Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios to bring a new generation of live service experiences to PlayStation gamers.

Firewalk acquisition brings PlayStation Studios total to 20 developers

Firewalk Studios became the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios after announcing an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE in April 2021. Established in 2018 in Bellevue, WA, Firewalk Studios was part of ProbablyMonsters, an independent AAA game company that builds sustainable game teams focused on original AAA titles. Led by industry veterans Tony Hsu and Ryan Ellis, Firewalk’s team has extensive experience with successful and influential multiplayer games.

In the Business Wire release, Jim Ryan, President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, praised the Firewalk Studios team for their expertise in creating exceptional multiplayer games and expressed confidence in the studio’s upcoming PS5 exclusive, which he believes will be a valuable addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, expressed excitement about formally welcoming Firewalk to the PlayStation family, emphasizing their shared ambition to create meaningful experiences for gamers. Tony Hsu, Studio Head of Firewalk Studios, also expressed enthusiasm for transforming their team’s vision into reality with the support of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem.

Post-acquisition, Firewalk Studios, currently boasting almost 150 employees, will continue to operate under its existing management team, working closely with the PlayStation Studios External Development team. The transaction terms, including the acquisition cost, have not been disclosed due to contractual commitments.