Next PS5 Exclusive Will Be Revealed Very Soon, Says Reliable Leaker

A new report claims that one of Sony’s first-party PS5 exclusives set for release in 2024 will be revealed within a fortnight. According to the ever reliable billbil-kun — who also leaked the upcoming PlayStation Days of Play event yesterday — Firewalk Studios’ Concord is gearing up for a proper reveal following its initial teaser a year ago.

Concord is the only confirmed 2024 release among rumored upcoming PS5 exclusives

We’ve been hearing for a while that Sony has some first-party console exclusives up its sleeve for release in 2024. However, Concord is the only one the company has actually confirmed. The multiplayer PvP first-person shooter will release simultaneously on the PS5 and PC. A release date has yet to be announced.

Fast forward to this morning, when Dealabs user billbil-kun — who never misses — claimed that Sony will showcase Concord’s playable characters and gameplay by the first week of June. Interestingly, despite all the murmurs about a PlayStation event, billbil-kun says they have not been able to confirm anything on that front thus far. This doesn’t necessarily mean the rumors are false, however.

Billbil-kun reckons that if there isn’t a PlayStation event like we’ve been led to believe by numerous insiders, Concord will likely be showcased at the Summer Game Fest on June 7.