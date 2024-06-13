PS5 Discord Voice Chat and PSN Profile Sharing Detailed

Direct PS5 Discord voice chat integration will finally start rolling out over the next few weeks, with today’s system update adding support for the gradual release. In addition to this, players will be able to start sharing their PSN profiles starting next week via messaging and social apps.

How to join Discord voice chat directly on PS5 and share your PSN profile

On your PS5 console, press the PS button to display the control center and navigate to the Discord tab within Game Base. You can then choose to join a Discord server or DM group, and select your preferred voice channel. Players will be able to see other channel participants and will also receive console notifications if someone calls them directly, giving them the option to join right away.

The Discord voice chat rollout will begin with Japan/Asia, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand, the Middle East, and Americas, in this precise order. Make sure to download today’s PS5 system update and link your PSN account to your Discord account by following instructions provided by PlayStation.

As for PSN profile sharing, download the PS App and select “Share Profile” or simply navigate to your profile page on your console and select the same option. This will allow players to generate a shareable link or QR code. Recipients of the link/QR code will have the option to add you as a friend right away provided that they’re signed into PSN.