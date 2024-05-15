PS Plus May Game Catalog Revealed, Includes Red Dead Redemption 2

PlayStation Plus subscribers can experience the closing days of the Wild West in Red Dead Redemption 2. It joins PS Plus Extra and Premium alongside nine other games and DLC. Three retro games are also coming to Premium.

PS Plus May catalog includes RDR2, Watch Dogs, The Sims 4: City Living, and more

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is the biggest game coming to PS Plus in the second half of May. Set at the turn of the 20th century, the player takes the role of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde Gang. On the run from bounty hunters and federal agents, the gang’s internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart. Players can explore the open world as Arthur in single-player or as a custom character in Red Dead Online.

RDR2 isn’t the only AAA game, or even the only open world, added to PS Plus in May. It will be joined by 2014’s Watch Dogs. Players control mercenary hacker Aiden Pearce on his quest for revenge across a near-future Chicago. The franchise never saw the same success as Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry, but the hacking gameplay helped it stand out from similar open-world action games.

Other new additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium included The Sims 4’s City Living DLC. Also available are the multiplayer stealth game Deceive Inc., roguelike shooter Crime Boss: Rockay City, RTS game The Settlers: New Allies, survival game Stranded: Alien Dawn, open-world RPGs Cat Quest and Cat Quest 2, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame.

Finally, PS Plus premium subscribers can also access three PlayStation 1 titles. These are the Snowboarding game 2Xtreme, the Air combat game G-Police, and Worms Pinball.