Assassin’s Creed Shadows Dual Protagonists Confirmed, Battle Pass Rumored (Updated)

Update: Ubisoft has confirmed much of the leaks from today and yesterday, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date. You can watch a cinematic trailer and read the original story below.

Original story:

Ubisoft will officially share Assassin’s Creed Shadows details today, but leaked artwork from the game has confirmed that it’ll feature two protagonists. Insiders already have access to information pertaining to Shadows, with one claiming that it’ll feature a “mini” Battle Pass-like system.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows details: What we know about the protagonists and Battle Pass

We won’t share the leaked artwork here but it can be viewed over on ResetEra and Reddit. The images confirm that we’ll see historical figure Yasuke as well as a female protagonist, which known leaker j0nathan (via Reddit) claims is named Naoe.

According to j0nathan, Yasuke’s story will begin with him as a slave on a ship that comes under attack, resulting in a massacre that sees Yasuke’s wife killed as well. Yasuke is left for dead but is found and brought to a temple in Japan, where he learns about the Samurai.

Naoe’s story revolves around her family being murdered by the Order, which pushes her towards the Shinobi/Assassins. J0nathan claims that Hattori Hanzo will also make an appearance.

As for the “mini Battle Pass” system, insider Tom Henderson claims that Shadows will feature something called “Projects” with 20 levels each. Completing them will unlock cosmetics. He further claims to know that three of the Projects are titled:

The Hidden Network

The Last Ronin

In The Shadows

We’ll find out more details later today at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will apparently release on November 15, 2024.