Watch Dogs Series Is ‘Dead,’ Known Ubisoft Leaker Claims

A known Ubisoft leaker has claimed that the Watch Dogs series was essentially “dead” after Watch Dogs: Legion bombed commercially. Started in 2014, the franchise spawned three games, with the last one — Legion — releasing in 2020 to average reviews.
Watch Dogs series was reportedly getting a battle royale game at one point
The leaker happens to be French YouTuber j0nathan, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Ubisoft leaks. He recently posted a tease related to Far Cry 7 on X, in response to which a follower quizzed him about Watch Dogs. According to j0nathan, the series is “dead and buried,” and that Legion’s commercial failure practically “destroyed” the franchise.
The leaker also corroborated a February 2023 report that a Watch Dogs battle royale game was in development but ended up being canned amidst Ubisoft’s internal struggles. The developer canceled a number of projects including Ghost Recon: Frontline.
The first Watch Dogs game was likened to GTA and saw a favorable critical and commercial reception. The second game followed suit. However, Legion was criticized for being repetitive and lacking a compelling plot. It didn’t help that Ubisoft had been releasing a series of open-world games in various franchises that all felt too similar.