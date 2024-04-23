Watch Dogs Series Is ‘Dead,’ Known Ubisoft Leaker Claims

A known Ubisoft leaker has claimed that the Watch Dogs series was essentially “dead” after Watch Dogs: Legion bombed commercially. Started in 2014, the franchise spawned three games, with the last one — Legion — releasing in 2020 to average reviews.

Watch Dogs series was reportedly getting a battle royale game at one point

The leaker happens to be French YouTuber j0nathan, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Ubisoft leaks. He recently posted a tease related to Far Cry 7 on X, in response to which a follower quizzed him about Watch Dogs. According to j0nathan, the series is “dead and buried,” and that Legion’s commercial failure practically “destroyed” the franchise.

Watch Dogs est normalement mort et enterré. Le bide de Legion a détruit les projets sur la licence (dont un Battle Royale assez original) — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) April 21, 2024

The leaker also corroborated a February 2023 report that a Watch Dogs battle royale game was in development but ended up being canned amidst Ubisoft’s internal struggles. The developer canceled a number of projects including Ghost Recon: Frontline.

The first Watch Dogs game was likened to GTA and saw a favorable critical and commercial reception. The second game followed suit. However, Legion was criticized for being repetitive and lacking a compelling plot. It didn’t help that Ubisoft had been releasing a series of open-world games in various franchises that all felt too similar.