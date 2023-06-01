PS Plus Extra: Here’s the Full List of Games for June 2023

The start of the month has arrived — time for a fresh PS Plus list.

Here’s your full PS Plus Extra game list for June 2023. Thanks to a large number of games leaving last month, the number of PS5 and PS4 games on the PlayStation Plus Extra tier has decreased a bit.

PS Plus Extra Games List for June 2023

PS5 and PS4 games in the Americas and Europe

11-11 Memories Untold

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (leaving on June 20)

Absolver

ABZU

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem (leaving on June 20)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)

ALIENATION

Anodyne

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption (leaving on June 20)

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4)

Bad North

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4/PS5)

Black Mirror (leaving on June 20)

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)

Bus Simulator 21 (PS4/PS5)

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint It Red!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chorus (PS4/PS5)

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Conan Exiles

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DCL – The Game

Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Defense Grid 2 (leaving on June 20)

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)

DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)

Descenders (leaving on June 20)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars (PS5)

Detroit Become Human

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5/PS4)

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

DOOM

DOOM Eternal (PS4/PS5)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Dragon Quest Heroes II

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force 5

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Erica

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2 (PS5/PS4)

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For The King

Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)

Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gigantosaurus: The Game

God of War

Gods will Fall (leaving on June 20)

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Gravity Rush 2

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Haven (PS4/PS5)

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)

Humanity (PS4/PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4/PS5)

I am Setsuna

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Inside

Jett: The Far Shore (PS5/PS4)

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition (leaving on June 20)

John Wick Hex (leaving on June 20)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment (PS5/PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)

KeyWe (PS4/PS5) (leaving on June 20)

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Lake (PS4/PS5)

Last Stop (PS4/PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Life Is Strange Complete Season

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season

Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season

Life Is Strange: True Colors (PS4/PS5)

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neo: The World Ends With You

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads (leaving on June 20)

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)

Omega Quintet

OMNO

OneeChanbara Origin

Oninaki

Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)

Outriders (PS4/PS5)

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)

Party Hard (leaving on June 20)

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

RAGE 2

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rain World

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition (leaving on June 20)

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RESOGUN

RETURNAL (PS5)

Rez Infinite

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Rune Factory 4 Special

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Junkies

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Stranded Deep

Stray (PS4/PS5)

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tchia

Tearaway Unfolded

Tekken 7

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS5/PS4)

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City (PS5/PS4)

The Gardens Between (PS5/PS4)

The Last Guardian

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium (PS5)

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian (PS5/PS4)

The Quarry (PS5/PS4)

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Thymesia (PS5)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4/PS5)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNO

Until Dawn

Untitled Goose Game

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs Legion (PS4/PS5)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wheel of Fortune

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4/PS5)

Wild Guns Reloaded

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein Youngblood

World of Final Fantasy

Worms WMD

Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4/PS5) (leaving on June 20)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5/PS4)

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PS4 games exclusive to the Americas

Dark Rose Valkyrie

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

PS4 games exclusive to Europe

Fire Pro Wrestling World

There are now 444 PS Plus Extra games available on PS4 and/or PS5 in the Americas and Europe at the start of June 2023.

After the initial confusion over this month’s upcoming games list, both Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town have definitely been added to the list. Conversely, Soundfall did not get released in North America or Europe. There will be more additions on June 20, although Sony is yet to announce what these will be.

No surprise removals hit the big list — just the 36 that we knew were disappearing by May 16. Be aware, though, that there are 14 PS Plus Extra games due to leave on June 20, 2023.