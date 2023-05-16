PS Plus Extra & Premium June 2023 Departures Revealed

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers just received a whole bunch of new games for May 2023, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Thymesia, and Watch Dogs Legion, just to name a few. However, as is the case with services like this, a whole bunch of games are getting taken off soon, too. Here is what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium for June 2023.

Here’s what’s leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2023

As noted by the above screenshot of the PlayStation Store, 16 games are going off PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on June 20 when the next batch of games rolls in. These games can be found in the PlayStation Store by going to the PlayStation Plus tab on the PlayStation 5’s dashboard, tabbing over to “Collections,” and scrolling all the way down to the “Last chance to play” section at the bottom.

Descenders is likely one of the most beloved on the list, but that title was just recently part of PlayStation Plus Essential, so many players likely have it in their library in some way or another. Red Faction and Red Faction II are also the only two Premium games, while the rest are in the Extra category.

The games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2023 are: