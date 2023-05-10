PS Plus Extra & Premium May 2023 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Extra and Premium lineups for May 2023. The roster ranges from big PlayStation 5 hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to smaller PSP titles like Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow. All of these games will be available starting May 16 for subscribers.

PS Plus Extra May 2023 games

According to the list on the PlayStation Blog, the aforementioned Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the biggest title of the bunch. Not only is it one of the more acclaimed titles, but it’s also the only first-party PS5 exclusive here. Humanity, Enhance’s unique puzzler, is another highlight since it is a day-one release on PlayStation Plus Extra, which are few and far between. There are also plenty of Bethesda titles, like The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

It’s also worth noting that games like The Evil Within 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, despite being PS4 titles, run at 60 frames per second when played on PS5. While the latter was directly patched to support the PS5, players can unlock the frame rate in the former.

The full PlayStation Plus Extra May 2023 lineup is as follows:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Humanity (PS4, PS5)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Rain World (PS4)

Lake (PS4, PS5)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Soundfall (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Premium May 2023 games

The PlayStation Plus Premium list of games for May 2023 is obviously smaller. However, it adds three PSP games and a PS4 remaster of a PS3 title.