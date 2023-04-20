Humanity Is a PS Plus May 2023 Day One Game Catalog Release

Those that have enjoyed the demo that is currently available on the PS Store will be happy to hear that the full release of Humanity is coming to PS Plus May 2023 on day one. That means those with a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription will be able to play it at launch with no additional cost.

Humanity confirmed for PS Plus Game Catalog

Announced with a quirky trailer, Humanity’s May 16 PlayStation release date has been confirmed. (This is the day after Marvel’s Spider-Man is scheduled to be removed.)

As noted in the trailer’s description, the trailer is intended to recreate the “wild – and brilliant – Japanese PlayStation ad campaigns of the PS1 and PS2 era.”

Humanity will be available for PS5 and PS4, with optional features available to those with a PSVR 2 or PSVR headset.

As for what else will be coming to the Game Catalog in May, that still remains a mystery. New games should be announced soon, which PlayStation LifeStyle will no doubt be quick to report on.

It’s not all good news when it comes to the PS Plus Game Catalog, however, as four more games have been confirmed to be leaving the service in May.