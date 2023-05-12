PS Plus Extra, Premium May 2023 Games Lineup Slightly Changed

The PS Plus Extra and Premium lineups for May 2023 have been slightly changed ahead of going live. Sony Interactive Entertainment has re-added Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4) to the catalog but has restricted Soundfall (PS4, PS5) to Japan and the rest of Asia, for some reason.

When will PS Plus Extra and Premium May 2023 catalogs go live?

The lineups will become available on Tuesday, May 16. It’s unclear why Sony is limiting the addition of Soundfall, but players in the West will have Story of Seasons to make up for it.

Interestingly, Story of Seasons was originally announced as part of the PS Plus May catalog refresh, but was later removed without any statement. It has now been quietly re-added to the PS Blog post, with Sony only opting to announce the change to Soundfall’s availability.

There’s no explanation for why Soundfall will only be available in Japan/Asia. A brief notice on the PS Blog reads:

Soundfall will be available as part of the Game Catalog only in Japan and Asia regions where PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe is offered. This article has been updated to reflect this.

We’ll update our readers if there are any further changes.