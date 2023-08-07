Report: Assassin’s Creed Mirage May Have Microtransactions

Ubisoft has already confirmed it does not have plans for Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC or post-launch support, but the game may have microtransactions. A reliable insider shared an image which suggests that Mirage will have the usual in-game purchases we’ve become accustomed to in Ubisoft games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage microtransactions also mentioned by rating boards

Mirage was recently rated by numerous boards around the globe, all of which mentioned in-game purchases or microtransactions. While some users thought rating boards were using standard language and placeholders, user xj0nathan claimed that the game will indeed have microtransactions. xj0nathan is the YouTuber behind many of the original Mirage leaks, which turned out to be accurate.

Interestingly, Ubisoft decided to issue a copyright strike against the image xj0nathan posted, pretty much confirming the news. A screenshot of the original tweet can be seen below.

Ce sera ce genre de micro-transactions ? pic.twitter.com/Y5tfgSAFtB — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) August 7, 2023

It’s unclear how xj0nathan got a hold of the image. The Fire Demon Pack is similar to the Demon Fire Weapons Pack released for Valhalla. Considering Mirage’s protagonist Basim was introduced in Valhalla, the pack could be a throwback to the game.

Some websites previously reported that Ubisoft has no plans for microtransactions in Mirage. It seems that the confusion stemmed from the terms “DLC” and “microtransactions” being used interchangeably.