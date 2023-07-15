Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC Isn’t in Ubisoft’s Plans

Assassin’s Creed games have gotten longer tails of support over the years, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t following that trend. Ubisoft revealed that no Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC is in the currently works, and it, as of now, won’t be receiving extensive support.

Creative director Stephane Boudon explained the game’s lack of DLC plans in a Reddit Ask Me Anything post.

“For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch,” said Boudon when asked about the possibility of Mirage getting a mission replay feature, something a few older Assassin’s Creed games had.

The game’s lack of a season pass implied how Ubisoft wouldn’t be supporting the game much after launch. Ubisoft games almost always launch with a handful of special editions, a few of which usually contain some sort of DLC pass. Assassin’s Creed does have two extra editions, but they don’t include such a bonus. There is, however, a Prince of Persia-inspired cosmetic pack and the Forty Thieves quest, which are more incentives to buy the bigger editions and pre-order the game over bellwethers for a bunch of post-launch support.

This is in stark contrast to the the last couple Assassin’s Creed games. Origins had two expansions and a handful of free updates. Odyssey also received many free updates that added trophies, missions, features, and more, alongside two premium three-part expansions. Legacy of the First Blade, the first three-part series, explored the history of the Hidden Blade and the Assassins. The Fate of Atlantis, the second set, was more fantastical, as it took Kassandra or Alexios to the Elysium, the underworld, and, as its title implies, Atlantis.

Valhalla’s support, however, was far more extensive. Ubisoft released three sizeable expansions — Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, and the series’ biggest piece of DLC Dawn of Ragnarök — that contained whole new areas and lengthy storylines. These pieces of DLC came alongside many free updates that added two new multi-part mission chains, a crossover mission with Odyssey, limited-time events, added difficulty settings, a Discovery Tour, a roguelite mode, and an epilogue that wrapped up support for the game in December 2022, two years after its initial launch.

Ironically, Mirage started out as DLC for Valhalla that eventually grew into its own experience, something that was only reported on before narrative director Sarah Beaulieu confirmed in the aforementioned AMA. This will also mark the first time a non-handheld Assassin’s Creed title that hasn’t gotten DLC since 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Rogue. It’s another aspect that is emulating the older Assassin’s Creed games, as Mirage also won’t have level-based progression.