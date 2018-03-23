Take a Look at the First Screenshots for Dark Souls Remastered

It’s been some time since we’ve heard anything from the upcoming Dark Souls Remastered, but now it seems like some more information is popping up. While fans have wondered for a couple of months just how good the new game is, we haven’t seen any images to give us a hint, until now that is. Thanks to Yasuhiro Kitao – a member of the FromSoftware PR team – we now have our official first look at the upcoming remaster.

The tweet (above) seems to be an image taken from the weekly Famitsu magazine, where a handful of new screenshots were released. In the picture, we get a great look at just how improved the graphics in the remastered game seem to be. For a look at the three other screenshots released in Famitsu, check out the gallery below.

For more on the original game, check out our Dark Souls review. Here’s what our reviewer had to say about the 2011 PlayStation 3 release:

Dark Souls is a worthy successor to the legacy left by Demon’s Souls. Not only has From Software given fans what they wanted, such as more weapons and spells, but they have also added a new faction system that goes above and beyond the scope of Demon’s Souls. As a single player game, Dark Souls presents a tight and polished experience with the player constantly chasing that new piece of loot, or that next soul level, or the next boss battle. The enhancement of multiplayer by including the covenant system is a huge boost to the enjoyment of the game. Demon’s Souls‘ servers may still be going strong two years after release, but however long they do last, I’d bet Dark Souls‘ servers will certainly last much longer.

Dark Souls Remastered will release on May 25, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: FromSoft Fanatics]