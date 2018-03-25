Friday the 13th: The Game is Introducing an Interesting System to Deal With Rage Quitters

Illfonic and Gun Media have announced that they’re introducing a new system to deal with rage quitters in Friday the 13th: The Game. Called the “Salt Mines,” the system will reward players with salt as a currency for being “jerks,” which will be used to place them in matchmaking with similar jerks until they mend their ways.

Here’s how the developer describes the initiative:

The Salt Mines are where Salty players go to play with their equally Sodium-soaked peers. They are kept to their own matchmaking queue where Salty souls only play against other Salty game quitters, locked away from players who know that, sometimes, losing is a part of playing In Quick Play, Salty players will play together, but they can play with anyone in Private Matches. Salt is a currency, only instead of being able to buy something cool with it, you buy an express ticket to the Salt Mines. Earning Salt is EASY! Just do any of the following: Leave a match early, like a jerk Leave a match while being killed, like a big jerk Leave a match as Jason, like a super jerk Leave a match while hosting, like a mega jerk

The best part? Illfonic doesn’t plan to reveal how much Salt players will earn for the aforementioned actions, and how fast the currency can be depleted, in order to avoid attracting trolls.

The Salt Mines will be added via an update in the near future.

Overwatch, you listenin’?

[Source: Friday the 13th: The Game (Twitter)]