Japanese Job Listing Indicates That an HD Remaster of PS2 Ace Combat Games is Under Development

A job listing has appeared in a Japanese mid-career recruitment site, which may seem to suggest that an HD remaster collection of PlayStation 2 Ace Combat games for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could be in the works. You can read the translated job listing right below:

[Urgent] Person with experience on project management for console games Job Details: Director assistant / Planner assistant [Urgent] Required Qualifications: Person with experience on debug control or project management of a PS4 & Xbox One multiplatform title for over 3 months and with a team of over 15 people Can take a favorable communication and understand the intentions of our clients Has a stable rate of attendance and absence Welcomed Qualifications: Person who had deeply played through all of the following PS2 games: Ace Combat 04, 5, and Zero

*The person can hold discussions on how to play through the games, for example “This certain mission in Ace Combat 04 flows like this, and I played with this method to beat it.”

Although the actual name of the company is not disclosed in this job listing, the list of addresses and subsidiary companies can be traced to Shift Inc, a software testing company which is totally unrelated to the game development company with the same name that is known to have made Freedom Wars and God Eater series.

While Bandai Namco’s Project Aces team is currently known for developing the series’ latest sequel, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, the three games that came out on PlayStation 2: Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War, and Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War, are considered by many fans as the best games in the franchise for the superb gameplay, story, and music, and are even collectively known as the series’ Holy Trinity.

As the company specifically asks for a person who has extensive knowledge of the PS2 Ace Combat games, there is a good probability that they could be testing an HD remaster collection of these games for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With Ace Combat 7 also slated to release within this year, we hope 2018 will be the year Ace Combat finally comes back to the spotlight.

