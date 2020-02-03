While the Ace Combat series is likely best known for flying combat jets while screaming plot points into a radio, the series is also famous for its soundtracks. As a nice surprise, Bandai Namco has dropped a pair of soundtracks on Spotify for your listening pleasure. Both Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War and Ace Combat: Assault Horizon Legacy have had their soundtracks brought to Spotify. Both soundtracks can be found under the “Namco Sounds” account, along with other game soundtracks Namco has put on the service.

Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War was released in 2006 as a PlayStation 2 exclusive, and served as a prequel to Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War. As for Ace Combat: Assault Horizon Legacy, the game released in 2011 as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive and was a remake of Ace Combat 2. Both games had several composers assist with their soundtracks, with Zero having four composers, while Legacy had eight. On Spotify, however, all the soundtracks are just attributed to “Namco Sounds” rather than the individual composers as the artists.

These aren’t the only games Namco has the soundtracks up for. Last year they put up the soundtracks for the entire mainline Tekken series, along with both entries to Tekken Tag Tournament. The soundtracks for Soulcalibur and Soul Blade are both available as well. There’s no word on when, or even if, other games’ soundtracks will be heading to the service.

The Ace Combat series isn’t the only series that has had its soundtracks put on Spotify recently. Square Enix put both Nier and Nier: Automata on the service last month, not to mention also dropping the soundtracks to the entire Final Fantasy series on the service last year. Sega was kind enough to do the same with the soundtracks for the Yakuza series as well.

[Source: Spotify]