More and more attention has been given to video game soundtracks, from special edition vinyl releases to massive uploads of music libraries to streaming services. You can now stream most of the soundtracks from the acclaimed Yakuza series on Spotify, giving fans a convenient way to jam out to some of gaming’s most fantastic tracks. Currently, the music streaming platform features the following Yakuza game soundtracks (All album titles and track listings are in Japanese, making them tough to find using traditional search. Thanks to Siliconera for the translations and links directly to each soundtrack):

Many of the soundtracks are available in multiple volumes, and this massive drop of music includes two games (Ishin and Kenzan) that were never released in the US. Still missing on Spotify are the soundtracks to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Kiwami 2. It’s unclear if they will be added at a later time, but for now, there’s plenty of Yakuza music to hold you over.

SPOTIFY VGM WATCH: KIWAMI THE YAKUZA OSTS ARE FINALLY ON SPOTIFY, FINALLY find them under SEGA Sound Team:https://t.co/722QiuuSMU pic.twitter.com/yMqF8LQIa4 — Tracker @ MIKUEXPO London (@Tracker_TD) January 9, 2020

You can play most of the Yakuza games on PS4 in one form or another. Recently, remasters of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 released for PS4, along with remakes of the first two games in the form of Kiwami and Kiwami 2, respectively. The West also got Yakuza 0 in 2017, which serves as a prequel to the first game, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life in 2018. And last year saw the release of Judgment, a spin way off of the Yakuza series focusing on a lawyer/detective.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (known as Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue in Japan) is gearing up for its Japanese launch on January 16th, with a Western release planned for sometime beyond that. Like a Dragon will leave behind the classic beat ’em up combat the series is known for, and instead focus on turn-based RPG mechanics.

