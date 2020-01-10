The original NieR soundtracks are now available to stream on Spotify, thanks to Square Enix Music. It’s just in time for the franchise’s 10th anniversary, too, which will land in late April of this year. Square Enix Music’s new Spotify additions include two NieR OSTs: NieR Gestalt & NieR Replicant Original Soundtrack and NieR Gestalt & Replicant 15 Nightmares & Arrange Tracks.

These additions to the music streaming platform mean 54 NieR tracks are now much more accessible. The Original Soundtrack features a total of 43 songs; meanwhile, the Arrange Tracks include 11 tunes. Both albums are well worth a listen for fans of the beloved franchise and non-fans.

NieR: Automata’s music is also available on Spotify to varying degrees. For instance, all 12 tracks on the Piano Collections album are listed. However, it does not seem as though any of the Automata tracks appear on the “Square Enix Music on Spotify” page like the two aforementioned albums. Whether this is of any relevance remains unclear. Still, at the very least, it’s a fairly interesting thing to note.

News of the recent Spotify listings have NieR fans curious as to what this may mean for Square Enix’s plans. Will the original game finally receive a much-coveted remastered release? For now, we can only hope. With the series’ 10th anniversary right around the corner, anticipation for good news is at an all-time high. This especially holds true given that one of Automata’s producers, PlatinumGames’ Yosuke Saito, recently shared a cryptic tease about the upcoming anniversary.

[Source: Spotify via ResetEra]