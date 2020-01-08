This April, the first entry in the beloved NieR series will have been on the market for exactly 10 years. To celebrate, Square Enix recently launched a 10th-anniversary website, and PlatinumGames likely has a few plans, too. What they could entail currently remains a mystery. However, NieR Automata Producer Yosuke Saito seems to have at least cryptically teased something fans may want to keep an eye out for in the coming months.

During an interview with Weekly Famitsu, translated by Twinfinite, Saito hinted that NieR’s anniversary and “this and that and an unannounced title” are coming together in tandem. Interestingly, there’s some confusion concerning Saito’s tease of “an unannounced title.” Twinfinite notes the producer’s meaning could also translate to “titles,” since Japanese lacks a solid differentiator between plural and singular. Either way, these details will become public knowledge at the appropriate time, Saito added.

Developed by the now-defunct Cavia, NieR hit store shelves in April 2010. PlatinumGames revived the nascent series in February 2017 with the Square Enix-published NieR Automata. Of course, the title has now gone on to become a cult classic, one with an expanding and passionate fanbase that’s eager for another entry.

While fans await new NieR-related information, PlatinumGames remains hard at work on its next big project, Babylon’s Fall. The studio showcased a gameplay trailer during last month’s State of Play stream, promising that more information will drop sometime this summer.

Thanks to a recent investment from Tencent, PlatinumGames also plans to further explore its options with regards to self-publishing. Details about the partnership’s specifics are scarce, but the studio is maintaining its independence.

[Source: Weekly Famitsu via Twinfinite]