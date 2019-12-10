As promised, PlatinumGames revealed a bit more about its upcoming action title Babylon’s Fall during today’s State of Play stream. In fact, we got our first look at gameplay, which shows off what Platinum is best known for: Fast-paced action. Its original 2019 release window has been pushed to sometime in 2020, with publisher Square Enix promising to give us another update “this summer.” To hold you over, you can enjoy the trailer below:

As Square Enix points out, the trailer depicts the game’s beautiful art, as delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter.” The gameplay is very reminiscent of other well-known action titles like Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and the Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain. It’s also being advertised as a console exclusive, with plans to release it on PS4 and PC at an unspecified date. However, much like NieR: Automata before it, the possibility of an Xbox version eventually happening shouldn’t be ruled out just yet.

Not much else is known about Babylon’s Fall aside from its aesthetic and genre, so we’ll have to patiently wait until next summer to find out more. While Square Enix didn’t reveal an exact date to expect more information about its upcoming action game, it’s highly likely we’ll see more during E3 2020, which begins on June 9, 2020.

PlatinumGames is a Japanese studio formed in 2007 by former Capcom employees. Since then, the studio has garnered a reputation for excelling at fast-paced action games with many critical successes under its belt. The team also has had a long-running partnership with Nintendo, with releases like MadWorld, The Wonderful 101, Bayonetta 2, Star Fox Zero, and the aforementioned Astral Chain, all releasing exclusively on Nintendo platforms. Although, the studio is no stranger to other ecosystems as evidenced by Scalebound, a game that was being developed exclusively for Xbox One, but was canceled in 2017.

Despite that, PlatinumGames has a positive track record, with many of its games being well-received, so things are looking good for Babylon’s Fall. We’ll find out more next year.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]