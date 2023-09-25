Hideki Kamiya Leaving PlatinumGames, Bayonetta Creator Issues Statement

PlatinumGames co-founder and vice president Hideki Kamiya has announced his departure from the studio after 17 years. Announcing his resignation, the veteran developer said that the decision wasn’t an easy one to make, but it’s for the best.

Hideki Kamiya co-founded PlatinumGames in 2006

Kamiya had a storied career in the Japanese games industry, starting with 1998’s Resident Evil 2, 2001’s Devil May Cry, and Okami. He left Capcom after over a decade and in 2006, co-founded PlatinumGames, where he went on to make Bayonetta. Kamiya’s last day at the studio will be October 12.

“This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs, and was by no means an easy decision to make,” Kamiya said in a statement. “However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

PlatinumGames released a separate statement, thanking Kamiya for his service and leadership. “We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator,” the studio wrote. “We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it.”

Although Kamiya plans to continue making games, he hasn’t shared his next steps yet.