The 10th anniversary of NieR’s release on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 is fast-approaching. Publisher Square Enix is already getting out ahead of things by launching a 10th anniversary website. At the time of writing, the website seems incredibly limited, featuring only a single webpage. Situated on said page is a stylish 10th anniversary logo for NieR. Beneath it are a few convenient links to other NieR-related websites, such as the official NieR: Automata page and the franchise’s merchandise listings on Square Enix’s online storefront.

A screenshot of the first title’s anniversary page features below:

It is presently unclear as to when Square Enix plans on updating the website further. The wait could be a relatively lengthy one, though, since NieR originally hit stores shelves late in April of 2010.

The now-defunct Cavia developed the first NieR title. Platinum Games brought the series back to life for Square Enix with NieR: Automata in early 2017. However, this celebrated action-RPG franchise arguably does not even count amongst Cavia’s most storied releases. The Tokyo-based team is likely best remembered for Drakengard, as well as its contributions to Capcom’s Resident Evil series.

Developed as a Drakengard spinoff, NieR has accumulated quite the cult following over the last decade. Much of the franchise’s continued growth is attributed to Platinum Games’ NieR: Automata, a sequel that for many counts as a landmark release this console generation. With this kind of momentum, might Square Enix have plans to remaster the series’ first entry? Perhaps we’ll know for sure come NieR’s 10th anniversary in April 2020.

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]