The start of a new month means Sony has announced the new PlayStation Now games for the month. Starting from tomorrow, March 2, PS Now subscribers can get their hands on World War Z, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, inFamous: Second Son, and Superhot. The catch is only two of these are permanent additions to the service.

World War Z is the closest PlayStation players have come to Left 4 Dead on their consoles. The film adaptation pits a group of survivors in a fight for survival against hordes of zombies in a variety of situations around the world. Weapons, traps, and the environment itself can be used to stay safe, but make too much noise and all hell will break loose. As well as the story-driven missions that can be played in co-op with up to four players, there are PvP modes too.

The latest Ace Combat title, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is set in an alternate reality that features a combination of modern real-world and near-future hardware to create a large range of fighter planes for those frenetic dogfights. Each has a variety of super weapons as players take down their enemies in battles that become more dangerous as events progress. The title also features missions compatible with PlayStation VR.

inFamous: Second Son features 24-year-old Delsin Rowe as he takes on the Department of Unified Protection who are detaining anyone they believe to be bioterrorists. With a range of powers at his disposal, including smoke and neon, and impressive parkour skills, he can choose to use his powers for good and free Seattle from oppression, or he can just decimate everything at will.

Finally, Superhot is a shooter with a difference. Everything comes to a standstill when the player stops moving, including time itself. Players have to use these moments to plan when to take down enemies and dodge their bullets. When ammo runs out, only the weapons of downed enemies will provide a means to continue onwards, but you’ll also need to pick the perfect moment to grab them off the floor.

All four games will be available on the service starting tomorrow, March 2. Superhot and inFamous: Second Son are permanent additions to the service. Ace Combat 7 will only be available until May 31, 2021, while World War Z is available for a bit longer, leaving the service on September 6, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]