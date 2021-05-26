When games are added to PlayStation Now, they’re not always permanent additions. Although Dishonored 2 was originally billed as a title with “ongoing access” when it was added to the subscription service, it seems like that access is soon coming to an end. The game will be leaving PS Now next week on June 1, a day after Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Titles added to PlayStation Now are either given a date on which they’ll be removed from the service, or they’re advertised as having “ongoing access.” Most people assume the latter means the game has been added to the service permanently, but it seems this isn’t the case with Dishonored 2. A year after it joined PS Now, the game will no longer be available after June 1. Both Wreckfest and Ace Combat 7 were originally advertised as leaving the service on May 31.

Some people are assuming Dishonored 2‘s unexpected removal is due to the acquisition of Bethesda and all of its development studios by Microsoft. However, while Microsoft has said some future games will be exclusive to their consoles, Xbox head Phil Spencer has said there are “games that exist on other platforms and we’re going to go support those games on the platforms that they are on.” They’re also honoring the publisher’s existing exclusivity deals for games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5.

The selection of games in the service is constantly changing and other titles continue to be added to PlayStation Now. The most recent of these were Nioh, Jump Force, and Streets of Rage 4 that joined PS Now in May. We should soon be finding out the games that will be added at the start of June too. In the meantime, the most recent update to the service allowed for the streaming of 1080p games in select regions and they continue to work on “interesting stuff” for both PS Plus and PS Now. This includes improving their cloud strategy so that it is something that is “unique and only on PlayStation.”