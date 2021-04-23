PlayStation Now Will Start Streaming for 1080p Games in Select Regions

Sony has announced they will be introducing support for streaming 1080p capable games through PlayStation Now. The feature will begin rolling out across select countries over the next few weeks.

PlayStation Now is a subscription service that allows players access to over 700 games from the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. All of these games can be streamed to a player’s PS4 or PS5 console, although more than 300 PS2 and PS4 games can also be downloaded if players prefer. Streaming had previously been capped at 720p, but the upcoming update will allow players to stream at 1080p instead. Players in Europe, US, Canada, and Japan will be able to make use of the higher definition games as the feature is rolled out “over the next several weeks”.

The selection of games in the service is constantly changing with some games available permanently whilst others are only available for a limited period of time. The most recent additions at the start of April included Borderlands 3, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Long Dark. Of the three, only The Long Dark is a permanent addition to the service. Borderlands 3 will be available for just under six months whilst Marvel’s Avengers will only be available for three months.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, none of the games are available on the first day of release as Sony doesn’t consider this subscription model to be “sustainable“. Despite this, rumors continue to circulate that Sony is working on a “counter punch” to Game Pass. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed they’re currently working on their cloud strategy that is “unique and only on PlayStation“. This includes exchanging ideas with rival Microsoft with whom they’re in a strategic partnership to utilise some of their cloud assets. We’ll only be getting an announcement on this cloud startegy and any potential improvements to PlayStation Now “when the time is right”.

[Source: Twitter]