Sony and Microsoft announced a partnership to develop cloud-based gaming services. To give some clarity, the two companies will join forces to “enhance customer experiences” by exploring “joint development of future cloud solutions”. Some speculate this is an effort to push Google Stadia away, which was announced earlier in 2019 and is Google’s take on video game streaming.

The official Microsoft report noted that the two companies will “explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content-streaming services.” Ideally, this partnership will reach more consumers and offer a better experience for them.

According to CEO and president of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, collaboration is part of the companies roots:

Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. We collaborate closely with a multitude of content creators that capture the imagination of people around the world, and through our cutting-edge technology, we provide the tools to bring their dreams and vision to reality. PlayStation itself came about through the integration of creativity and technology. Our mission is to seamlessly evolve this platform as one that continues to deliver the best and most immersive entertainment experiences, together with a cloud environment that ensures the best possible experience, anytime, anywhere. For many years, Microsoft has been a key business partner for us, though of course the two companies have also been competing in some areas. I believe that our joint development of future cloud solutions will contribute greatly to the advancement of interactive content. Additionally, I hope that in the areas of semiconductors and AI, leveraging each company’s cutting-edge technology in a mutually complementary way will lead to the creation of new value for society.

Evidently, Google is a main concern for Sony and Microsoft, as the two are willing to team up to fight back, despite being competitors. It’s unclear how Google Stadia will play out and if it will catch on, but from the looks of things, other companies view Google as a threat. Additionally, cloud gaming is expected to become huge within the next five years, at least according to Metal Gear Solid creator, Hideo Kojima. So this move seems to be in line with that.

At this time, there is little known pertaining to the partnership, so we are eager to find out more.

