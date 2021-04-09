God of War creator and former Sony veteran, David Jaffe, has heard from his sources that the company is working on a “counterpunch” to Microsoft’s Game Pass.

In a video posted on YouTube, Jaffe said that people who are writing off SIE CEO Jim Ryan are doing so prematurely.

I’ve said time and again that people who are writing Jim Ryan’s obituary are way premature. We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I was like, ‘dude, that’s way premature’ because Jim Ryan doesn’t owe anybody, Sony doesn’t owe anybody, the truth about what’s coming and what their counterpunch to Game Pass is. What I can tell you is I know they are doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff. There will be a response to Game Pass. What it is we don’t know.

Ryan has previously said that a Game Pass-like subscription model wouldn’t work for Sony, but did say that the company is working on a response to the service.

“There is actually news to come, but just not today,” Ryan told TASS Russian News Agency last November. “We have PlayStation Now, which is our subscription service, and that is available in a number of markets.”

Ryan contended that putting games that cost millions of dollars into a subscription package is “unsustainable.”

“We want to make the games bigger and better, and hopefully at some stage more persistent,” he told Games Industry. “So putting those into a subscription model on day one, for us, just doesn’t make any sense.”

[Source: YouTube via Video Games Chronicle]