Tomorrow is the first Tuesday of May 2021, so Sony has taken the opportunity to reveal the new PlayStation Now additions players can expect this month. Starting from tomorrow, May 4, PS Now subscribers can get their hands on Nioh, Jump Force, and Streets of Rage 4. Only one of them is a permanent addition to the service though.

Team Ninja’s action-RPG Nioh takes players back to the Japanese Sengoku period. Samurai William doesn’t just battle enemy states, he has dark forces and demons to contend with too. When players die, they’re resurrected and given another chance to work out their foes’ strengths and weaknesses. This will be the PS4 version of the game and not the recently released Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5. Bearing in mind the Nioh franchise has now reached a resting point, players will need to satisfy themselves with this title and Nioh 2 for the time being.

Jump Force is a fighting game that combines characters from a variety of different manga franchises. After creating their own character, players battle alongside heroes from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter X Hunter, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu Yu Hakusho, Saint Seiya and more in a bid to save the world. Alternatively, the game’s online modes pit players against each other. New characters are still being added to the game with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Giorno Giovanna due to join the game next week. While he’s the final character included in Characters Pass 2, it’s unknown whether any more will follow. This game will be available in PlayStation Now until August 2.

Finally, Streets of Rage 4 was the first game to be released in the sidescrolling brawler franchise since 1994. Taking place ten years after the events of Streets of Rage 3, a new crime empire has now taken over Wood Oak City. Rumored to be led by the fallen Mr. X’s children, the Y twins, they’re set on corrupting the city. Two former detectives, Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding, join forces with a friend’s daughter, Cherry Hunter, and an apprentice of Dr. Zan, Floyd Iraia. Up to four players can each pick a character with the aim of taking down the syndicate. This game will leave PS Now on November 1.

All three games will be available from tomorrow, May 4. Only Nioh is a permanent addition to the service. Jump Force will be available for three months while Streets of Rage 4 will be available for a slightly longer period of six months.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]