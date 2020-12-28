With the year drawing to a close, it’s time for developers and publishers to reflect on the year gone by. They’re also drawing up plans for the year ahead. In more than 100 interviews with Japanese game creators, carried out by Famitsu, a long list of unannounced titles were revealed to be in development.

Very few details of the unannounced titles were revealed at all. It’s also likely not all of them will end up on PlayStation 5. Regardless, these companies have games they have yet to reveal:

Acquire will reveal a new game from Takuma Endo. It is due to be revealed on January 7.

Asobi Team will move onto a new title in 2021.

Atlus has a new fantasy RPG from Katsura Hashino , as well as other new titles.

as well as other new titles. Bandai Namco has a new title from Kensuke Tsukanaka.

Cygames has an “original new title” for console.

Experience has a new dungeon RPG that aims to be “somewhat different from the titles we’ve developed in the past”.

FuRyu has a new title from Fuyuki Hayashi.

GungHo Online Entertainment has a new console title.

Gust Corporation has titles they were unable to announce last year, including a cross-media project.

Inti Creates has three new titles, as well as Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.

Kadokawa Games has three new God Wars titles in development, two of which will be revealed this year.

Koei Tecmo has a wide range of titles in development, including something special for the 40th anniversary of the Kou Shibusawa brand.

Level-5 has several new titles.

M2 has a new title from M2 ShotTriggers, known for their shmup titles.

Mikage’s unannounced AA title is a OEM-type strategy RPG.

SEGA has new projects that have been in development since the start of 2020.

Square Enix has plenty to reveal, amongst which is a new Yousuke Saito title to go alongside NieR Replicant and Babylon’s Fall.

Team Ninja has several new titles in the works.

As well as the unannounced titles, the different teams revealed other plans too. Persona will celebrate its 25th anniversary, Fatal Frame its 20th anniversary, and Dragon Quest its 35th anniversary. There are plans to mark all three of these milestones, although those plans are yet to be revealed. Ace Combat was also supposed to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020, but thanks to Covid-19, it will instead celebrate it next year. There will also be some form of Bomberman announcement.

Some bad news was mixed in, though. Gladiux has been delayed, although it’s still due to be released in 2021. Meanwhile, development on the Nioh franchise has reached a resting point, although whether that mean the end of the franchise or just a gap before another title remains to be seen.

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu and 4Gamer]