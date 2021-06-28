Square Enix announced during the Mana series 30th anniversary live stream that a new Mana console game is in development. However, players will have to wait a while for a “proper” reveal.

“We wanted to announce it by running a cool trailer, but we’re only at the start of the 30th anniversary,” said producer Masaru Oyamada (translation via Gematsu). “But we are in fact developing [a new title], but please wait a little while longer until the proper announcement. Although we did have [Mana series creator Koichi Ishii] take a look at it a little bit ago. We’re at that level [of development], so please look forward to it. Development still has some way to go – we are developing for console, so I hope you can look forward to it.”

In addition to the above, Square Enix announced a TV anime titled Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

“When the animation project was first pitched to me, the remastering of Legend of Mana was not even in discussion,”, said Oyamada. “I initially attended the meeting without deep thoughts, but when Mr. Yawata from Warner Bros. Japan passionately pitched the Legend of Mana animation project with so much love, I realized I needed to create the game as soon as I could. So rumor has it, that’s how the HD remaster project began.”

Oyamada assured fans that the people involved in the project have a lot of love for the series.

No further details were announced. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Gemtasu(1)(2)]