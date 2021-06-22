Square Enix will hold a Mana 30th Anniversary Live Stream on June 27, 2021, from 6PM JST (5AM EST/2AM PST). Creator of the Mana series Koichi Ishii will guest star only in voice, along with series producer Masaru Oyamada. Notably, the stream will also announce “new information” relating to the future of the Mana series.

The live stream will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mana series of games, known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu. The first game in the series was a Final Fantasy spin-off titled Final Fantasy Adventure, released back in 1991 for the Game Boy. Square Enix, then known as Square, then went on to create many other titles in the franchise such as Secret of Mana, Trials of Mana, and the last main-line game Dawn of Mana back in 2006.

There have also been several remasters over the years, starting with Collection of Mana released back in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch. More recently, Square Enix is preparing to release an HD remaster of Legend of Mana, announced during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year. While technically a spin-off title, the upcoming Legend of Mana—which releases on June 25, 2021—seems to be one of the main drivers for the anniversary live stream.

The live stream promises to go over the series’ last 30 years of history, in addition to new information about the Mana series. Whether or not this “new information” will come in the form of a new title, a remake, or remaster, is unconfirmed. However, it’s worth noting that the Mana series official Twitter account has stated that fans “should definitely not miss the stream”.

If you’re interested in checking out the Mana anniversary live stream yourself, Square Enix will host the live stream on its official website, as well as on its YouTube Channel, Nico Nico Video, and Twitter accounts. Unfortunately, Square Enix will likely only host the stream in Japanese with no English subtitling. You can check out the YouTube broadcast below:

[Source: 4Gamer]