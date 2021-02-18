A number of video games announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct are also headed to PlayStation alongside Knockout City (which we’ve previewed), so we’ve compiled a handy list for our readers below. Highlights include Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, Samurai Warriors 5, and Legend of Mana remaster.

Without further ado, check out the list below.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection contains remastered versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge alongside their DLCs. The collection will release on June 10th for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5 has been billed as a “re-imagining of the franchise” with a new story line, new character designs, and a fresh presentation. The title will launch on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. A release date was not announced.

Legend of Mana

Square Enix announced a remastered version of PlayStation Classic, Legend of Mana. It will launch on the PS4, Switch, and PC digitally on June 24th. The title is priced at $29.99. Those who preorder will receive avatars and a custom theme as bonus.

SaGa Frontier Remastered

The previously-announced SaGa Frontier Remastered will release digitally on April 15th for the PS4, Switch, and PC. It’s priced at $24.99.

The Caligula Effect 2

The Caligula Effect 2 will launch in Japan on June 24th for the PS4 and Switch. A Western release has yet to be announced.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Capcom Arcade Stadium will first release on the Switch (today), and later for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can purchase either three different packs containing 10 Capcom classics each for $14.99 per pack, or 32 games together for $39.99. More information regarding the PS4 version will be shared at a later date.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse will release digitally for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on March 16th. The game was originally released in 2005 for the Xbox.

What game(s) are our readers looking forward to the most?