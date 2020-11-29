Square Enix has announced that it’s remastering 1997/98 PlayStation classic, SaGa Frontier, for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. The game’s graphics have been revamped and the developer has added new events and features.

An official overview is as follows:

The team of eight have returned—now with Fuse added as a playable character! Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!

Check out a trailer below.

Gematsu translated further information from SaGa Frontier‘s Japanese website, which states that characters, backgrounds, and monsters have been remade in high resolution for the remaster. Menus have also been redone to make them more user-friendly. In addition to this, quality-of-life features like 2x speed have been added.

“There were some events in Asellus’ story that were not implemented in the original release,” reads the website. “By implementing those events, you can get enjoy Asellus’ story to the fullest extent.”

SaGa Frontier Remastered will release digitally worldwide in Summer 2021. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.