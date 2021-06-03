With just nine days to go before the start of E3 2021, the schedule has finally been revealed for the four days of digital presentations that begin on June 12. As well as confirming Square Enix and The Future Games Show will have slots on the schedule, both have given further details as to what players can expect from their shows. Fans wanting to watch the shows and gain access to the developer/publisher booths can start signing up today.

The all-digital show will begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET with the pre-show hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller. The schedule is subject to change up until the first day of the show, but the current list of publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, and livestreams is as follows:

Saturday, June 12 (pre-show starts at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET)

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13 (pre-show starts at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET)

Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood, and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14 (pre-show starts at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET)

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15 (pre-show starts at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET)

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

After Square Enix confirmed they would be part of E3 and would be making announcements about their games schedule beyond June, the publisher has now further explained what fans can expect to see. The show will air at 12:15pm PT on June 13 and will last around 40 minutes. We’ll get to view the world premiere of a new game from Eidos–Montréal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, more details on the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers, a detailed look at Life is Strange: True Colors, and the debut of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Meanwhile, GamesRadar+ will return with the Future Games Show, which will start at 4PM PT on June 13. The show will include more than 40 games including titles from SEGA, Private Division, Team17, and XSEED Games. Devolver Digital will also be hosting their own show on June 12, even if they’re not specifically mentioned on the schedule. (Editor’s Note: Devolver has not participated directly in E3 for quite a few years, and in fact, often darkly parodies and riffs on The ESA and E3 with their summer showcases. Their June 12th conference is intended to clash with E3, not be a part of it.) The announcement image included a few teasers – see what you can find:

The future begins again on June 12. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

Fans can now register on the E3 website for access to the show. Aside from the live broadcast, the fan portal will give access to select exhibitor booths where there’ll be special events, articles, key announcements, and other game information. There will also be online lounges for fans to gather, discussion forums, profile creation, and a leaderboard for the gamified aspects of the show. Those who don’t want to sign up for the hub can still watch the broadcast through Twitch and YouTube.

