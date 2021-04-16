Next Ubisoft Forward Event Dated for June, Will be Part of E3 2021

The next Ubisoft Forward event will takes place on June 12th, 2021 at 12pm PT, and the digital livestream event will fly the E3 2021 banner.

What Will We See at the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft isn’t giving a lot of other information about the digital event, except confirming the date, time, and that it will be part of E3 2021. More information about which games and Ubisoft developers may show up will come between now and June, but we can probably expect some surprises as well.

Get ready for Ubisoft Forward! Our digital conference goes live on Saturday June 12 at 12pm PT as part of E3 2021. Stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world.

Besides updates and DLC for ongoing and previously released titles, we can probably expect to hear more about upcoming games like Far Cry 6, Skull & Bones, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and Rainbow Six Parasite (formerly Rainbow Six Quarantine). There aren’t any upcoming Ubisoft games that have confirmed release dates, with many having been delayed for assorted reasons, so we could see some of these games finally lock in release dates again.

There’s also the high-level wish list to see things like another Rayman, Splinter Cell, and other surprises. Recent reports said that publishers would be saving their biggest and most surprising announcements for independent events outside of E3 2021, but Ubisoft Forward seems to be the best of both worlds, allowing Ubisoft to hold its usual Ubisoft Forward digital event and reach its audience independently while flying the E3 2021 banner above it. Ubisoft Forward is the first confirmed showcase for the all-digital E3 2021, taking place on opening day.

The digital Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 livestream event will take place on June 12th, 2021, at 12pm PT.

[Source: Ubisoft]