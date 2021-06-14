Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Roundup: What’s Coming to PlayStation?

A lot of the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 presentation wouldn’t be of interest to the PlayStation gamer. Halo and its ilk probably won’t ever make their way to the Sony platform. However, the studios did cover a fair number of titles that will be finding themselves on the PlayStation 4 and/or the PlayStation 5. We’ve already covered the main highlights so far, including the confirmation that Starfield and The Outer Worlds 2 will be exclusive to Xbox, the impending arrival of Hades on PlayStation consoles, and the confirmation of the rumors surrounding a sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence.

In case you missed the livestream yesterday, we’ve rounded up the rest of the news for you below, including everything we covered and a few things we may have missed.

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Main Highlights

Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Further News

Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Trailer

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Battlefield 2042 was revealed in the days leading up to the start of E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest, but EA and DICE promised to show the first official look at gameplay during the Xbox show. The result was just over three minutes of official pre-alpha gameplay with helicopters, explosions, airdropped tanks, storms, and elevator muzak.

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Trailer

The announcement of Far Cry 6’s Season Pass and closer look at main villain Antón Castillo during the Ubisoft Forward show was seemingly not enough, as the game made another appearance during the Xbox show. This time we were treated to over two minutes of gameplay focusing on the resolver tools and weapons crafted by ally Juan Cortez, from a “silent but deadly impaler to a homing missile throwing backpack”. I want the rooster.

Atomic Heart Trailer

Mundfish’ first person shooter was confirmed to be heading to PS5 this time last year, and their 60 second trailer showed us a glimpse of the incredibly bizarre alternate Soviet Union, all in “super-detailed graphics”. The granny brandishing an oversized ladle as a threatening weapon is the least of your worries.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign Questline and Expeditions: The Pitt

The Steel Dawn questline saw the victory of the Appalachian Brotherhood at the battle of Fort Atlas. The upcoming Steel Reign questline continues the story as players attempt to bring peace back to Appalachia and close the rift between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin. This will open up new locations and new items. Before Steel Reign begins, players can take part in the Coming Storm event, earning rewards by completing challenges and taking over workshops between June 15 and July 6.

Next year there will also be the Expeditions: The Pitt content, which will open up post-nuclear Pittsburgh for the first time in the game. The location was first seen in Fallout 3, but will it be the same when players enter its boundaries in 2022?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Delayed to 2023, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Announced

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios revealed their turn-based strategy JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has been delayed into 2023. The good news is that it will be getting a new companion game with a different gameplay style. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be the first entry in the franchise set to release in 2022. This title will explore the same world and will tell the pre-war tales of a variety of characters set to appear in Hundred Heroes. An action RPG, it will also include town-building mechanics and 2.5D platforming.

Check out our Summer Season Pass event hub for all of the latest entertainment news throughout the summer, including everything announced and revealed at Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.